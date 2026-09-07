Menasha library launches “Litcoin” to encourage young readers

MENASHA (NBC 26) — As the Menasha community continues recovering from devastating summer storms, the Elisha D. Smith Public Library is doubling down on literacy efforts with a new program designed to get more kids excited about reading.

The program, called “Litcoin,” rewards children for the time they spend reading.

“So, Litcoin is kind of our created currency,” said Menasha Library Director Brian Kopetsky. “It’s a reading currency.”

Kids earn tokens by reading books, then can cash those tokens in for prizes or save them up for larger rewards, including gift cards.

“The more pages you turn, the more Litcoin you earn for a chance to win prizes and even gift cards,” NBC 26’s MacLeod Hageman explained during the story.

The initiative is part of a broader literacy push at the library that has been underway for the past two years.

Library leaders say they’ve also started busing students in from the Menasha School District to help improve access to books and resources. Donations and contributions have also helped cover library debts for some students, ensuring children can still check out books.

“To make sure every kid can leave with a book when they come in here,” Kopetsky said.

Kopetsky says library access challenges existed before the summer storms hit Menasha, but the need has only grown in recent months.

“Of course the events from this summer certainly mean we need to double down on those things,” he said.

The effort is also receiving support connected to the Scripps Howard Fund’s literacy initiatives. This year marks the 10th year of book distribution efforts through the program, which recently celebrated distributing its two-millionth book. Ninety schools across the country participate, including Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay.

Library leaders hope Litcoin helps reluctant readers discover books they connect with.

“A reluctant reader just hasn’t found the right book yet,” Kopetsky said.

For Kopetsky, the work is personal. He grew up using the same library now leading these literacy efforts.

“We’ve always kind of had a complex about feeling like we’re the toe-headed stepchild to other cities in the community,” Kopetsky said. “To be able to do things to make Menasha stand out as a nice place to live and as a nice place to grow up is rewarding.”

Community advocates say programs like Litcoin can have a lasting impact beyond the library walls.

“It’s an investment in their future,” said Kaeli Erskine. “It’s just better setting them up for success and the trajectory they’re on for school and beyond.”

More information about the Litcoin program and how to get involved can be found through the Elisha D. Smith Public Library.