Menasha High School advances in competition for $1 million stadium upgrade

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha High School has been named a Division Champion in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights competition, putting the school in the running for a $1 million grand prize upgrade for Calder Stadium.

The school announced Thursday that it has advanced to the competition's final voting phase.

The "Top 4 Voting Period" runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 8. Menasha High School is encouraging students, staff, families and community members to support the Bluejays by voting throughout the final round.

"Being named a Division Champion is an incredible honor and a testament to the passion of our students and community," school officials said. "As we push for the $1 Million Grand Prize, let's show the nation not only our incredible school spirit but also the high standard of sportsmanship and respect that defines Menasha."

The school is also asking supporters to keep contest-related voting, social media posts and comments positive and respectful as the competition continues.

The winner will receive the competition's $1 million grand prize upgrade for its stadium.