Menasha has a new police chief

menasha police chief Lt. Nicholas Thorn.png
City of Menasha
Posted at 3:28 PM, Dec 09, 2022
MENASHA (NBC 26) — The city of Menasha has a new police chief.

The City of Menasha Police Commission announced the appointment of Lt. Nicholas Thorn on Friday. Lt. Thorn joined the Menasha Police Department in 2009 as a patrol officer. He has since served as a Patrol Lieutenant before moving to his current position of Investigative Lieutenant in 2019.

A statement from the city says Lt. Thorn has served in a number of different training and advisory capacities with the department and the City of Menasha. His background includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement from the Metropolitan State University and is a graduate of both the UW-Madison Wisconsin Command College and Leadership Fox Cities.

Lt. Thorn also serves as a Criminal Justice Adjunct Instructor with Fox Valley Technical College. He will succeed current Chief Timothy Styka on January 3, 2023.

