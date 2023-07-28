Menasha duplex catches fire, no one home, all pets safe

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Thursday evening, at around 5:30 p.m., the second story of a duplex on 1st Street in Menasha caught fire.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Chief Adam Dorn said his team was able to respond to the fire in less than two minutes.

The team responded with three engines, and the fire was extinguished quickly, but they spent extra time clearing the house to make sure no one was injured.

Fortunately, the tenant and his dog were not home at the time, and no other floors of the duplex caught fire. There were no injuries to tenants or fire responders.

Unfortunately, it's estimated that the fire caused about $220,000 of property damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenants in the meantime.

Chief Dorn said there were no working smoke detectors in either of the residences, and the home was not equipped with a home fire sprinkler system.

"There are 41 home fire deaths in the state of Wisconsin this year alone," Dorn said. "None of them that we have been able to find have had working smoke detectors."

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue said it's important to remember all of the following smoke alarm safety rules: