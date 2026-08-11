Menasha announces where Gegan students will attend school after tornado damage

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Families at Gegan Elementary now know where their children will go to school this fall after the building was significantly damaged in the July tornado.

The Menasha Joint School District announced Monday that Gegan students and staff will temporarily move into two other district elementary schools for the 2026-27 school year.

Beginning Aug. 31, students will attend either Clovis Grove Elementary School or Butte des Morts Elementary School. Highway 47 will serve as the dividing line for the schools' attendance boundaries.

The announcement answers a major question left after the July 27 tornado tore through Menasha and damaged Gegan Elementary.

NBC 26 previously reported that the school suffered broken windows, downed trees, and leaking pipes. In the days after the storm, district officials said Gegan had sustained significant damage, and teams were still assessing school facilities for structural damage and other safety concerns.

At the time, there was no clear timeline for reopening the district's school buildings, leaving questions about where Gegan students would begin the school year.

The district now says it evaluated dozens of potential locations across the Fox Valley, including vacant school buildings, commercial spaces, and higher education facilities, before deciding to split the Gegan school community between Clovis Grove and Butte des Morts.

By using existing elementary schools, district officials say Gegan students will have access to academic programs, specialized services, student supports, and other resources already in place when classes begin.

“Our responsibility was to make the decision that best serves students,” Superintendent Dan Slowey said.

Slowey said no option was perfect, but the district believes the plan will allow students to begin the year with the teachers, staff, learning environments and support they need.

There are still details for families to learn before the first day of school.

The district says it will provide more information in the coming weeks about transportation, classroom assignments, open houses, arrival and dismissal procedures, before- and after-school care, and school supplies.

Additional recovery information and frequently asked questions are available through the Menasha Joint School District's storm recovery website.