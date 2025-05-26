Memorial Day events happening in your neighborhood

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's Memorial Day, and even though many people are enjoying the longer weekend, our northeast Wisconsin neighbors are honoring the brave people who sacrificed their lives for their country.

DE PERE

The De Pere Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade gets underway Monday at 10 AM.

The parade route begins at the intersection of Grant Street and South 6th Street, and then it travels east on Grant Street to 5th Street, north on 5th Street to Main Avenue, east on Main Avenue across the Claude Allouez Bridge, and finally north on Broadway to Cass Street.

As a reminder, the Claude Allouez Bridge will be closed from 9 AM until about noon for the parade.

WINNECONNE

In the Omro and Winneconne area, you can join Alpha Fitness 24/7 this Memorial Day for the MURPH Challenge.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to participate, whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just want to show support.

This workout honors Lieutenant Michael Murphy, whose courage and sacrifice reflect the strength and resilience of our military community.

The MURPH isn’t just a workout — it’s a reminder of what our heroes endure.

Donations are encouraged for both participants and supporters — 100% of funds raised will stay local and go directly to us.

This event starts at 8:30 AM.

DOOR COUNTY

In Door County, the Sister Bay community is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at Little Sister Bay Cemetery.

The Billy Weiss American Legion Post 527 of Sister Bay will host the event, and it's featuring patriotic music performed by the Gibarltar Band, and invocation by Rev. Ed House, and Remarks from State Senator Andre Jacque.

In Sturgeon Bay, the community is honoring Memorial Day with a ceremony at the city's fire station.

The event will feature a performance by the Peninsula Symphonic Band, playing throughout the program.

State Senator André Jacque is scheduled to speak at that ceremony too, which is expected to draw community members and veterans in the area.

GREEN BAY

In Green Bay, the Running to Remember 5K is an annual Memorial Day tradition at Fort Howard Memorial Park, and it's dedicated to honoring our military heroes.

That begins at 8 AM, and it's also $35 to register.

Proceeds will be used to help eliminate suicide with a proactive approach.

If you can't make it this Memorial Day, but you'd like to participate, more runs will be held next month in Crivitz and Green Bay.

APPLETON

In Appleton, the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony are set to begin this Monday at 9 AM.

The route starts at the corner of College Avenue and Appleton Street, heading east on College and Meade, and it's ultimately ending at the corner of Pacific and Owaissa Street.

The Moment of Remembrance Ceremony will happen immediately after the parade in Appleton's historic Riverside Cemetery.

Meantime, Fleet Farms will be honoring fallen heroes with Taps Across America.

On Monday, May 26, buglers will sound Taps at 3 p.m. at local Fleet Farm stores during “Fleet Farm Salutes Taps Across America.”

"This event allows communities across the country to come together in remembrance of our fallen service members on Memorial Day. We're deeply moved by our customers' enthusiasm to participate in this tribute and preserve its vital legacy," said Nick Widi, President of Fleet Farm.

Fleet Farm and Taps for Veterans have found some of the nation’s best buglers for this year’s event.

As part of this National Moment of Remembrance, stores will observe a minute of silence at 3 p.m. followed by a single bugler sounding Taps.

The public is invited to attend at their local store.

Active military and veterans who stop in the store can also enjoy an additional 10% off their purchases.

MILWAUKEE

The Field of Flags is back for Memorial Day to honor every Wisconsinite killed in action since Wisconsin became a state.

Each of the 27,316 American flags placed in Veterans Park represents a Wisconsin service member killed since the Civil War.

“This powerful tribute to the price of freedom is a sight to behold,” says Co Nguyen, President & CEO of the War Memorial Center. “We hope everyone gets a chance to walk through the Field of Flags and reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day. Freedom is certainly not free.”

Gold star families, Veterans, and community leaders will gather Friday, May 23 to kick off this important Memorial Day tribute. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

That kickoff was held Friday, but you can see it for yourself on Monday too.

KING

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 26, at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.

Our annual Memorial Day ceremony takes important time to remember the service and sacrifice of our state's and our nation's military service members and veterans.

That begins at 10 AM Monday at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at N2666 County Road QQ, King, WI 54946.