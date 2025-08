BLACK WOLF (NBC26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be holding a public construction information meeting today to discuss improvements to US 45 in Winnebago County.

The more than 7-mile stretch up for discussion goes from the southern Winnebago County Line to South Oshkosh city limits within the Town of Black Wolf.

The proposed start date for construction is Aug. 18.

If you'd like to attend the meeting virtually, you can do so here.

That meeting is scheduled to start at 4 PM.