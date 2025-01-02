Watch Now
Meet the first babies of 2025 born in Northeast Wisconsin

Aurora BayCare, Bellin Health, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, and ThedaCare
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Not only is Jan. 1 the first day of 2025, but it's also a happy birthday to some newborns.

Emery, pictured below, was born at 12:23 a.m. at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

HSHS says Emery's mother works at the same hospital in its emergency department. She says she felt lucky to be surrounded by her team of "fabulous and truly special nurses and doctors".

Emery joins her parents Whitney and Matt, as well as her big brother Knox, who all live in Green Bay.

Also in Green Bay, just a few hours later at 4:17 a.m. at Bellin Hospital, Angel (pictured below) came into the world as the son of parents Sherry and Javier.

For ThedaCare in Neenah, its first baby came at 1:35 a.m.

Teddy, son of Patrick and Carly Tiedt (photo is below), is joining siblings Oscar and Zoey.

And at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay, Jamison Bohl (photo is below) was born at 1:29 p.m., the son of Megan and Jake.

