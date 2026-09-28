Medford man arrested after brief pursuit in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 29-year-old Medford man is in custody after a short police pursuit in Fond du Lac Sunday afternoon.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation just after 4 p.m. on Military Road near West 9th Street in the city of Fond du Lac.

Authorities say the driver sped away, leading deputies on a pursuit that lasted just over half a mile before ending on a dead-end road.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail. He faces charges including felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Deputies also cited him for operating without a valid license, failing to stop at a stop sign, possession of open intoxicants and operating while intoxicated — first offense.

No injuries or property damage were reported.