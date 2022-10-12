Meals, supplies collected for firefighters at Menominee, MI paper mill fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (NBC 26) — It has been five days since a fire at a Resolute Forest Products paper mill broke out in Menominee, Michigan. While the fire is contained and under control, first responders continue to work hard to put out any hot spots.

Valerie Juarez

People NBC 26 spoke with in the community on Tuesday said the smell of the smoke is overbearing.

A firefighter with the Stephenson Fire Department told said more than 30 fire departments from across Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Northeast Wisconsin are in the area to assist.

Volunteers have stepped up to provide meals, snacks, and drinks for first responders working around the clock.

Officials say firefighters also have an immediate need for a few non-food items, including chapstick, hand warmers, tissues, and aspirin-like Tylenol or Ibuprofen.

Those wishing to donate are asked to drop off any items to the Menominee, Michigan Police Department.

