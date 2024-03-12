Mayor Woodford reflects on 4 years in office and looks ahead to the future of Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Despite facing unprecedented challenges such as the pandemic and civil unrest, Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford has remained optimistic about keeping the city moving forward.



Mayor Jake Woodford reflects on his four-year tenure and future city development plans in an NBC 26 interview.

Significant construction projects are underway citywide, including the College North neighborhood revitalization.

Mayor Woodford is running unopposed in the upcoming spring election.

In a recent exclusive interview with NBC 26, Mayor Jake Woodford of Appleton took a moment to reflect on his tenure over the past four years and shared insights into the city's future development plans.

NBC 26 Mayor Woodford as he was sworn into office in April of 2020

"When we started off, I started off running. It was a very different world. You know it was 2019. And kind of hard to imagine what was about to happen," Mayor Woodford said.

Despite the challenges, Appleton has seen significant changes and developments. Mayor Woodford detailed the ongoing construction projects throughout the city. One notable project is the College North neighborhood revitalization effort, aimed at enhancing vibrancy and vitality as well as adding much-needed affordable housing in the area.

NBC 26 Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford reflects on his first 4 years in office with NBC 26's Nina Sparano



When asked when the construction noise and orange cones are expected to fade in the downtown area, Mayor Woodford joked, "Well, you know, we really have two seasons, winter and construction season." He said construction is a good sign of future growth and strong future growth.

NBC 26 Construction in downtown Appleton in March 20204

With the upcoming spring election, Mayor Woodford is running unopposed and says he's grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.

The spring election will be held on April 2nd.