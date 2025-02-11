Matt Steinbarth named Fond du Lac School District’s next superintendent

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond Du Lac School District welcomes a familiar face as its next superintendent.

Longtime educator and district leader, Matt Steinbarth will take the helm as the district’s superintendent this summer.

Steinbarth has been with the district for more than 25 years. The school board voted unanimously to name him the next superintendent, with his term beginning July 1.

Steinbarth started as a substitute teacher in 1999 and worked his way u, serving as a middle school math teacher, principal at multiple schools, and most recently, Chief Academic Officer.

The incoming superintendent has homegrown roots. Steinbarth graduated from Goodrich High School in 1994 before earning degrees from UW-Oshkosh and Marian University. According to a press release, Steinbarth says he is excited to build on the district's strong foundation for the future.

“As a lifelong resident, I do not take the responsibility lightly,” he said. “I am eager to build on our strong foundation toward positive, lasting change improving outcomes for all.”