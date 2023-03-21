Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves one dead, five injured

MILWAUKEE — One teen is dead and five women are injured following a shooting in Milwaukee overnight.

The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene and five people were injured, a 22-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old woman.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

By Madison Goldbeck, Jan 11, 2023

2022 crime numbers: City of Milwaukee homicides up 11%, serious crime down 15%

Overall serious crime in Milwaukee was down by a combined 15% in 2022 when compared to 2021 numbers, according to city officials. However, homicides in Milwaukee climbed 11%.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton gathered Thursday morning to discuss the 2022 Milwaukee crime numbers.

Serious crime is defined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as Part 1 Offenses. This includes criminal homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny theft, motor vehicle theft, arson, and human trafficking - both commercial sex acts and involuntary servitude.

TMJ4 2022 Milwaukee crime numbers, summary, according to city.

The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in November 2022. According to the Milwaukee Police Department's (MPD) database, there were 214 homicides in 2022 compared to a total of 193 in 2021. In 2020 there were 190, and in 2019, there were 97.

TMJ4 Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton

As of Wednesday, there have been three homicides so far this year in Milwaukee. In the same time frame last year, there were four homicides, and in 2021, there were five.

Another area of crime that saw an increase in 2022 was carjackings in Milwaukee. MPD numbers show there were 372 carjackings in 2021, which rose by 7% in 2022 with 397 carjackings. Arson also saw a 4% increase with 246 incidents in 2021 and 255 in 2022.

The city saw a 23% decrease in motor vehicle thefts. MPD's database shows there were 10,486 car thefts in 2021 compared to 8,090 in 2022. Robbery was also an area of crime that decreased. When compared to 2021 numbers, robbery went down 14% in Milwaukee in 2022. Non-fatal shootings remained about the same with 873 in 2021 and 877 in 2022.

