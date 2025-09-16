Mason Street Bridge closing for maintenance

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers should expect delays and follow posted detours today.

The Donald A. Tilleman Bridge — better known as the Mason Street Bridge — will be closed today, Tuesday, September 16, 2025, for annual fall maintenance work, according to the City of Green Bay’s Department of Public Works and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The closure will run from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and affects both directions of Mason Street over the Fox River.

Closure points

East side: East Mason Street at South Monroe Avenue

West side: West Mason Street at South Ashland Avenue

Detour routes

Traffic will be detoured onto South Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street, and South Monroe Avenue.

What drivers should know

Access to homes and businesses in the area will remain open.

Drivers should plan for delays and possible backups.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules may change.

Officials urge motorists to use caution in the area and consider alternate routes to avoid congestion.

