Marty Ryan files nomination signatures for 60th Assembly District race

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Marty Ryan has filed nomination papers with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to run for Wisconsin’s 60th Assembly District as a Republican.

Ryan’s campaign says he submitted 400 nomination signatures, the maximum number allowed by law.

“I want to thank everyone who signed our nomination papers and the volunteers who worked hard to collect signatures across the district,” Ryan said in a statement. “Reaching the maximum number of signatures reflects the strong support our campaign is receiving.”

The 60th Assembly District includes the City of Fond du Lac, the Village of North Fond du Lac and the towns of Empire, Friendship and Fond du Lac.

The seat is currently held by Representative Jerry O’Connor, who has announced he is retiring.

Ryan said filing the nomination papers marks the next phase of his campaign.

“Now the work begins,” Ryan said. “I look forward to meeting voters at their doorsteps and at community events throughout the district in the months ahead. I am grateful for the support and the opportunity to earn your vote.”

The Republican primary is scheduled for August 11, 2026. The general election is scheduled for November 3, 2026.

Ryan said he plans to campaign on “strong communities, responsible government, and leadership you can trust.”

“I am honored by the trust so many people have already placed in our campaign,” Ryan said. “I look forward to earning every vote as we continue to share our vision.”