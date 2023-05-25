Marquette poll shows more support for DeSantis, Trump over Biden

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette University Law School poll shows, among likely voters, both Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump would receive more support than President Joe Biden in a 2024 race for President.

The Marquette survey shows DeSantis has 52% support from likely voters compared to Biden's 48%. In regard to Trump, the results show Trump with 52% support while Biden sits at 47%.

The survey was conducted May 8-18 and has a margin of error of +/-3.7 percentage points. More than 1,000 people were adults nationwide who took part in the survey.

Marquette University found, while support for DeSantis and Trump is greater than that for Biden, there's still a rather high percentage of voters who said they'd rather see someone else run, or not vote at all.

According to the survey, when voters were given the choice of Biden, Trump, or someone else, or not voting, 34% said Biden, 41% said Trump, 19% said someone else, and 7% said they wouldn't vote. When voters were given the same choices involving Biden and DeSantis, 37% said Biden, 38% said DeSantis, 18% said someone else, and 7% said they wouldn't vote.

Before we can even get to that 2024 Presidential Election, however, a Republican candidate must be selected. Marquette asked survey participants who they'd likely vote for in a Republican primary, as it stands currently.

Here are some potential candidates for the Republican presidential nomination. If the primary were today, who would you vote for? Among registered Republican voters.



Candidate

Percent

Donald Trump

46

Ron DeSantis

25

Nikki Haley

5

Vivek Ramaswamy

3

Mike Pence

2

Tim Scott

1

Larry Elder

1

Chris Sununu

1

Chris Christie

*

Asa Hutchinson

*

Undecided

16

*=less than .5%





According to the survey results 46% of the likely voters surveyed said they would vote for Trump. 25% said they would vote for DeSantis, 5% said Nikki Haley and even fewer said they'd vote for the remaining candidates.

Marquette also narrowed the options to the top two candidates as of now and asked survey participants who they'd vote for. Marquette found that if the race were down to just Trump and DeSantis, 52% of those surveyed said they would vote for Trump while 48% said they would vote for DeSantis.

If it were a choice between just the two of them, who would you prefer as the Republican nominee for president in 2024: Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Among registered Republican voters.



Poll dates

Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis

11/15-22/22

40

60

1/9-20/23

36

64

3/13-22/23

46

54

5/8-18/23

52

48



Full survey results and methodology can be found online here.

