Marquette poll breaks down President Trump's approval rating

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new Marquette Law School poll was released at midnight, and it's examining President Donald Trump's approval ratings in different areas.

The results show his most well-received areas include border security with a 56% approval rating and immigration with a 50% approval rating.

Meanwhile, inflation and cost of living are his least popular areas with just 34 % saying they approve of his decisions.

Meantime, 46% of participants approve of President Trump's overall job, but 54% of polled Americans disapprove.

If you'd like to review the results for yourself, you can click here.