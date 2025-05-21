Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marquette poll breaks down President Trump's approval rating

Trump
Ben Curtis/AP
President Donald Trump
Trump
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new Marquette Law School poll was released at midnight, and it's examining President Donald Trump's approval ratings in different areas.

The results show his most well-received areas include border security with a 56% approval rating and immigration with a 50% approval rating.

Meanwhile, inflation and cost of living are his least popular areas with just 34 % saying they approve of his decisions.

Meantime, 46% of participants approve of President Trump's overall job, but 54% of polled Americans disapprove.

If you'd like to review the results for yourself, you can click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids