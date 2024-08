GREEN BAY (NBC 26 — A new Marquette Law School National Survey shows Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate of choice for 52% of registered voters, and former President Donald Trump is the choice for 48% of voters.

In May, a similar survey showed former President Trump was the candidate of choice for 51% of registered voters, and President Biden had 49%.

Leaders at Marquette Law say enthusiasm has increased substantially among the Democratic Party since the changing of the candidate.