Markesan woman arrested in connection to deadly Green Lake County UTV crash

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Markesan woman is facing charges after two people were killed in an April UTV crash in Green Lake County.

Sheriff’s officials say Megan M. Zimmerman, 26, was arrested June 4 in connection with the crash, which happened April 18 near Princeton Road and Honeysuckle Lane.

Authorities say Nicole L. Deaver, 40, and Timothy L. Kamphuis, 46 — both from Fairwater — were killed in the crash.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have recommended Zimmerman face two counts of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Zimmerman remains in custody. The Green Lake County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to formally file charges.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.