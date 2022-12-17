Mark Murphy to speak at UW-Green Bay fall commencement

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy is slated to inspire graduates at UW-Green Bay fall commencement, according to an announcement from the school.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay said the largest fall graduating class will participate in two ceremonies on Saturday. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony; Mark Murphy will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

According to a statement from the school, more than 550 students have applied to graduate in December, the largest class of students to graduate in the fall in UW-Green Bay history. Of those students, more than 350 have signed up to cross the stage on Saturday, December 17.

Two ceremonies will be held. Graduates of the College of Health, Education and Social Welfare and the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Graduates of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business and the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology will be celebrated at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Barbara Lawton was the first woman elected lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, serving from 2003-2011. Mark Murphy is in his 15th year as the Packers’ President and CEO.