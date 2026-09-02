Marinette to temporarily cover Flock cameras amid citizen concerns

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — City of Marinette officials announced Monday that Flock cameras installed within the city will be covered while citizen concerns about the technology are under review.

Officials said the automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras will be temporarily covered to prevent collecting any new data before the city concludes its review on the use of Flock devices.

City leaders will set a meeting to discuss the concerns, according to a press release. No final decision has been made as of the announcement Monday.

"Technology can be an important public safety tool, but maintaining public trust is equally important," said Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot. "We want to make sure these concerns are fully addressed before a decision is made about continued use of the cameras."

This comes after several municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin have decided to part ways with Flock contracts within the last few months.

Most recently, the mayor in Menasha ordered the city to cover its Flock cameras by the end of day Tuesday as he plans to ask the city's common council to cancel its current contract. Neenah announced similar plans on Monday, with Police Chief Aaron Olson saying he will recommend the city end its contract with Flock as well.