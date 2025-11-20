Marinette Police find weapons in vehicle outside high school, determine no threat to students

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — There are no threats to the public after Marinette police responded to a call at the high school Wednesday morning, after administrators reported the possible presence of weapons on campus.

According to Police Chief Jon LaCombe, the call came in around 11:30 a.m. on November 19, 2025. Officers quickly arrived at the school and began an investigation.

Police say they found two airsoft guns and sharp-edged weapons locked inside a case in a vehicle belonging to a person of interest. Officers confiscated the items immediately.

While examining the situation, authorities received a separate report of a possible threat to the school’s safety. Officers interviewed students, families, and faculty and reviewed surveillance footage. The investigation revealed the allegations were unsubstantiated, and no credible threat existed.

“Through a comprehensive investigation conducted by law enforcement and school administration, it was concluded that there was no threat to the safety of the students or staff at Marinette High School,” the department said in a statement.

Chief LaCombe thanked the Marinette School District for its quick action, noting that the prompt report from staff allowed police to ensure the safety of the campus.

