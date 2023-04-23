Watch Now
Marinette man arrested for sixth OWI

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:25 PM, Apr 22, 2023
MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post has detained 53-year-old Marinette resident Bradley Christoher Van Hoosen for his sixth violation of driving while intoxicated.

At around 3:22 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Marinette County Sheriff's Office received a report of a car entering a driveway and getting stuck in the ditch. As the driver was attempting to leave the scene, open alcohol was seen inside the car. A Wisconsin State Trooper was there quickly after that. The man was approached by the trooper, who saw signs of intoxication.

After passing standardized field sobriety tests, the man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated, a sixth violation. The matter is still under investigation.

