Marinette man accused of online crimes targeting children

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A Marinette man is facing federal charges, accused of online crimes targeting children.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 36-year-old David A. Johnson has been charged with attempted production of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a minor.

A press release cites a criminal complaint that stated Johnson engaged in sexual conversations with minors located in Ohio and Florida using various social media apps. Johnson sent sexually explicit images of himself to the minors and urged the minors to send sexually explicit images of themselves to him.

The complaint says Johnson also engaged with an individual whom he believed to be a minor child located in Wisconsin. That individual was in fact an undercover law enforcement agent investigating Johnson’s online activities.

The attempted production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction. The transfer of obscene material charge carries up to ten years imprisonment. A conviction on either charge would require Johnson to register as a sexual offender.