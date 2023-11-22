Marinette County Sheriff's Office seeking more information in unsolved murder

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public of an unsolved murder that happened 36 years ago.

Deputies said in a news release on Nov. 24, 1987, 32-year-old David Hunner's body was found in the town of Niagara in Marinette County.

Deputies said it's believed Hunner was killed at his makeshift camp in the Marinette County Forest.

Hunner was from Green Bay and was last seen on Nov. 14, 1987.

The sheriff's office is seeking information relating to this cold case.

If you have additional details, you're asked to call the tip line at 715-732-7310. You can also call Marinette County Crimestoppers at 800-427-5857 or go to mmcrimestoppers.com.