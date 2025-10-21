Maple/Oregon Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay closed for inspections

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in Sturgeon Bay can expect detours this week as the Maple/Oregon Street Bridge is closed for routine inspections and maintenance.

The Door County Highway Department says the bridge will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. During those hours, crews will be performing scheduled maintenance work and safety checks.

Motorists are being urged to use the Michigan Street Bridge or Bayview Bridge as alternate routes while work is underway.

If you’ve already tried commuting through downtown Sturgeon Bay this week, you’ve likely noticed the delays and detours. Officials remind drivers to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and stay alert for crews working in the area.