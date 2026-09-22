Manure truck overturns in Casco crash

TOWN OF CASCO (NBC 26) — Two drivers are hospitalized after a crash involving a truck and a semi-truck hauling liquid manure in Kewaunee County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just after 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of County Highways C and K in the Town of Casco for a two-vehicle accident where the driver of a passenger truck was ejected.

Investigators believe an 80-year-old man driving a passenger truck was heading west on CTH K. He stopped at the controlled intersection before proceeding and getting struck by a semi traveling south on CTH C, operated by a 25-year-old man from Green Bay.

The semi was hauling liquid manure, deputies said.

Both vehicles left the road, with the semi overturning in the adjacent ditch, according to deputies. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded to aid in the spill mitigation.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Green Bay with unknown injuries. The incident remains under investigation, officials said.