Man's body recovered from Kewaunee County lake

Posted at 10:23 PM, Jun 18, 2023
The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning Saturday, as a caller reported that a 28-year-old man from Two Rivers had jumped into the water at Krohn's Lake County Park in the Town of Pierce, and had not resurfaced, according to a news release.

The call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The park includes a boat launch and swimming area; the man had jumped off of the end of the dock into the water, the news release said.

Authorities recovered the man's body from the water shortly after 6 p.m., the news release said.

The incident remains under investigation.

