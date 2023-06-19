Man's body recovered from Kewaunee County lake

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning Saturday, as a caller reported that a 28-year-old man from Two Rivers had jumped into the water at Krohn's Lake County Park in the Town of Pierce, and had not resurfaced, according to a news release.

The call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The park includes a boat launch and swimming area; the man had jumped off of the end of the dock into the water, the news release said.

Authorities recovered the man's body from the water shortly after 6 p.m., the news release said.

The incident remains under investigation.