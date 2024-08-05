Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man's body pulled from Lake Winnebago on Friday

Authorities in Winnebago County say a man's body was pulled from Lake Winnebago Friday. They're waiting to release more details once family members have been notified.
Crime Scene
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted
and last updated

TOWN OF BLACK WOLF (NBC 26) — A man's body was pulled from Lake Winnebago.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, boaters found the man's boating floating in the water around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

An empty boat was later found nearby, and it was reviewed for evidence.

First responders from neighboring communities were there to try and help.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and they're waiting to release more information once family members have been notified.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
paris-olympics-480x360.png

Get up-to-date Team USA Olympics coverage here