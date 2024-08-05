Man's body pulled from Lake Winnebago on Friday

TOWN OF BLACK WOLF (NBC 26) — A man's body was pulled from Lake Winnebago.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, boaters found the man's boating floating in the water around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

An empty boat was later found nearby, and it was reviewed for evidence.

First responders from neighboring communities were there to try and help.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and they're waiting to release more information once family members have been notified.

