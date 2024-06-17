Manitowoc woman killed in Sturgeon Bay crash, police say

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A 44-year-old woman from Manitowoc was killed in a crash.

Sturgeon Bay police say a passenger, a 16-year-old Sturgeon Bay girl, is in critical condition, along with the driver, a 38-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay.

Police say the single vehicle crash happened in the 1300 block of Green Bay Rd Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say according to witness statements, the vehicle hit a brick retention wall after drifting to the right and then went over the curb.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.