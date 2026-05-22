Manitowoc police join 'Click It or Ticket' campaign to crack down on seat belt violations

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to promote seat belt use during the annual Click It or Ticket safety campaign, which runs from May 19 through June 1.

The campaign coincides with the Memorial Day holiday weekend — the first long holiday weekend of summer — when roads are especially busy.

The campaign aims to increase seat belt compliance after a 2024 survey found that approximately 89% of Wisconsin motorists wear seat belts, a decline from the previous year.

Officers will step up seat belt enforcement and education throughout the campaign period, with a focus on nighttime hours. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 56% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night — between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. — were not wearing seat belts in 2023.

Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement officers to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Passengers also can be cited, and penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin.

“Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — should make buckling up a habit,” Lt. Bruce Tuma said. “We are asking friends and family to remind each other to buckle up and help us keep the roads safe.”

Wearing a seat belt is one of the most effective ways to reduce injuries and save lives in a crash.

For more information on Click It or Ticket, visit nhtsa.gov/clickit