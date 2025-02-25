Manitowoc police investigating shots fired

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc police are trying to find who's responsible for firing several gunshots this morning.

Several people called dispatchers to say they heard shots Tuesday morning after midnight near South 19th Street and Hamilton Street.

When police arrived, they say there was evidence a gun had been fired near the intersection.

Police are asking anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area to check their video between midnight and 12:45 a.m., and then they can report anything suspicious to police.

They say if you notice any people or vehicles in the area at the time, to please call police.