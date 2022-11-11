Manitowoc Police arrest two people in connection to death of 3-year-old

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 3-year-old, according to Manitowoc Police. Police said one of the two people arrested was the child's biological mother.

Police said the investigation began on October 6 when the Manitowoc Police Department received a complaint of a deceased 3-year-old child that had presented at a local health care facility. The investigation into the cause of death has been ongoing since that date.

On November 10, Manitowoc Police said the investigation resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, the biological mother of the child. Carter was arrested for possession of MDMA with intent to deliver, keeper of a drug house and child neglect – drug abuse related.

Another person who lived in the house with Carter, Lavell L. Nance, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for possession of MDMA with intent to deliver and keeper of a drug house.

The investigation is ongoing with further consultation being conducted with medical experts. No further information will be released at this point, Manitowoc Police said.