Manitowoc man in custody after SWAT arrest

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 55-year-old Manitowoc man is custody this morning after barricading himself inside his home.

Manitowoc police, the Manitowoc County SWAT, and Crisis Negotiators' Team teamed up to help arrest the man this Monday at 1 AM.

Authorities established a perimeter around the 1300 block of South 9th Street after the man refused to come out of his home.

Authorities were eventually able to make it inside, and the 55-year-old man was arrested.

The man is currently being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on the following local charges: Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting an Officer and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

There are no safety concerns for the general public at this time and the Manitowoc Police Department would like to thank the Manitowoc County SWAT/CNT Team, along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue for their assistance.

