Manitowoc man dies in crash

TOWN OF NEWTON (NBC 26) — A 25-year-old Manitowoc man died Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Newton.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy came across the crash around 5:32 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 42 and County Road C.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on County Road C when they went off the road and into the ditch.

Investigators believe the driver was thrown from the vehicle when it flipped, and they confirm the driver died at the scene despite life-saving measures.

