Manitowoc man claims Wisconsin's biggest lottery prize of the year

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc man is nearly $3.8 million richer after claiming the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize awarded so far this year.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced that Rudolph Baumann won the $3.8 million Megabucks jackpot from the June 24 drawing. He claimed the prize last week at the Wisconsin Lottery headquarters in Madison.

Baumann purchased the winning ticket at the Kwik Trip on East Green Bay Avenue in Saukville. The winning numbers were 1, 8, 12, 24, 26, and 27.

The jackpot is the second Megabucks jackpot won in Wisconsin this year. The first, worth $1.5 million, was won in January by a player who bought a ticket in Burlington.

The Saukville Kwik Trip will also receive a retailer incentive from the Wisconsin Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lottery game with drawings held every Wednesday and Saturday.