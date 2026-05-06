Manitowoc man, 21, killed in motorcycle and semi-truck crash

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 21‑year‑old Manitowoc man has died after his motorcycle collided with a semi‑truck late Tuesday night.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers and fire/rescue crews were called to the intersection of Dewey Street and South 21st Street at approximately 9:44 p.m. on May 5, 2026.

A preliminary investigation found that a semi‑truck, driven by a 61‑year‑old man from Two Rivers, was traveling eastbound on Dewey Street and turning northbound onto South 21st Street when the westbound motorcycle hit the truck.

First responders provided life‑saving measures at the scene before taking him to the hospital where he later died.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Police say no arrests or charges have been made.

In a statement, the Manitowoc Police Department extended condolences to the victim’s family and thanked assisting agencies, including Manitowoc Fire and Rescue, Eagle III, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.