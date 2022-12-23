Manitowoc declares snow emergency

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Mayor Justin Nickels has declared a snow emergency overnight from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

No parking is allowed on any city street during the snow emergency. A $75 citation will be issued to any vehicle parked on any city street between those hours. Even if a street has already been plowed or appears plowed, the parking ban is still in effect on every city street.

Most streets have been plowed once (except for parking lanes), but due to the heavy winds a lot of snow has drifted and several inches have accumulated in many areas, according to a press release from Dan Koski, the city's director of public infrastructure. The goal for city crews is to hit every city street overnight and have graders scrape salt routes to peel off some of the packed snow during the day today and overnight.

City crews have been working hard the past 48 hours and hope to have all the streets cleared for Christmas Eve and Christmas, Koski said.

Notification of the Winter Parking Ban is on the city website, www.manitowoc.org, as well as the city Facebook page.

Salt Route Maps are available on the city website at this link.