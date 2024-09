ST. NAZIANZ (NBC 26) — A business in Manitowoc County is laying off dozens of workers.

According to a letter from the Department of Workforce Development, CNH Industrial America LLC, a manufacturing company, is laying off 52 people at its St. Nazianz facility.

In the letter, workers won't be laid off until Nov. 14. The layoffs are permanent.

The letter also shows CNH has told all employees about these job losses in compliance with state and federal law.

Department of Workforce Development