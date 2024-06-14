Watch Now
Manitowoc County deputies seeking help identifying vehicle involved in hit-and-run

448429785_882269443940124_4323888764583083947_n.jpg
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 14, 2024

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened on I-43 south of exit 157 in Francis Creek. They say the suspected vehicle was last seen traveling north on I-43.

Deputies say they need your help ID'ing the driver and the vehicle's registration plate.

If you have any information on, you're asked to contact Deputy Lane Gosz at (920) 683-4201 or his email address at lanegosz@manitowoccountywi.gov. You can also be anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or using the P3 phone app.

