Manitowoc County deputies seeking help identifying vehicle involved in hit-and-run

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened on I-43 south of exit 157 in Francis Creek. They say the suspected vehicle was last seen traveling north on I-43.

Deputies say they need your help ID'ing the driver and the vehicle's registration plate.

If you have any information on, you're asked to contact Deputy Lane Gosz at (920) 683-4201 or his email address at lanegosz@manitowoccountywi.gov. You can also be anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or using the P3 phone app.