Manitowoc authorities looking for man after gun fired

MANTIWOC (NBC 26) — Authorities in Manitowoc are asking neighbors to check their surveillance video after responding to a complaint about a discharged firearm late Sunday night.

Police and deputies responded to the area of 1600 Galax Drive for a report of a woman giving firearms to a neighbor while saying that a man was trying to kill her.

Once officers arrived, evidence of a firearm being discharged was located, along with the firearm used.

Manitowoc police conducted an initial investigation and determined one gunshot was fired.

Additionally, a male can be seen in security footage, having the firearm pointed at him while he ran from the location.

The male has not been found or identified at this time.

Officers checked the area, with use of K9 Rolo and a drone from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office, but were unable to locate the male.

Police are now asking community members to come forward with any information.

If you live in the area of the 1600 block of Galax Drive, and have a home surveillance camera, authorities are requesting you view your footage from 11:30 PM on Sunday to approximately 11:45 PM.

If you notice any people or vehicles within that timeframe, specifically a male wearing a dark shirt and jeans running, and/or have a recording of a loud noise, such as a gunshot, please call the shift commander at (920) 686-6551 and reference case number 2025-00003830.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

There is no threat to the community.