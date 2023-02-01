Man who died in Wausaukee apartment fire now identified

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 41-year-old man who authorities said died in an apartment fire has now been formally identified.

The Marinette County Sheriff said in a news release that Justin Delain died as a result of the fire, according to an autopsy performed Tuesday.

The fire happened in an apartment on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee on Jan. 23.

At the request of the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal at the Wisconsin Department of Justice -- Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist in the investigation.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office and DCI are conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.