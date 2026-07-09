Man wanted in Mississippi murder case arrested in Marinette

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a Mississippi homicide investigation was arrested without incident Thursday in Marinette, according to law enforcement officials.

Jayden V. Cayou was taken into custody by the joint City of Marinette and Marinette County Special Response Team on a warrant for first-degree homicide out of Mississippi. He is currently being held at the Marinette County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

Authorities executed the arrest warrant in the area of Merchant Street and Mary Street on Marinette Avenue. Officials said the incident was safely contained and there is no active threat to the community.

The arrest is tied to the murder case of Sincyr Miller in Adams County, Mississippi. In a statement, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Cayou was apprehended in Marinette and will remain in custody in Wisconsin until the extradition process is completed.

“Justice has no borders. When law enforcement agencies work together, those who believe they can outrun accountability quickly learn otherwise,” Patten said. “Because of your efforts, the family of Sincyr Miller is one step closer to seeing justice served.”

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office credited the U.S. Marshals Service, Marinette Police Department, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Special Response Team for helping locate and arrest Cayou.

The Marinette Police Department also thanked Aurora Medical Center–Bay Area paramedics for assisting during the operation.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.