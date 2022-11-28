Man wanted for multiple retail thefts in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for Enrique Soto Jr. who has active warrants for his arrest in connection to numerous retail theft incidents.

Enrique Soto Jr. (DOB 9-18-1980) is described as a male with black hair, brown eyes, 195 pounds and standing at 5'7''.

Soto has active felony warrants for his arrest and is wanted in connection to numerous retail theft incidents.

Anyone with information on Soto and his whereabouts should contact Sgt. Loppnow at the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-448-6188 or richard.loppnow@browncountywi.gov.