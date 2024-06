WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A man who allegedly attempted to abduct a child in a Wautoma park has now been charged.

Police say Shiloe Viau appeared in court Monday on five counts of:

Attempt child abduction

Attempt false imprisonment

Disorderly conduct

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

A judge set his bond at $25,000.

Court records show Viau, 35, is banned from having contact with anyone under 18 years old.

He's due back in court on June 20.