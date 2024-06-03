Man surrenders after barricading himself in Two Rivers home

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A 38-year-old man is in jail after barricading himself inside a Two Rivers home Friday.

Police say they were checking a home in the 1700 block of 22nd Street for the man with outstanding warrants.

Authorities say he was armed and barricaded inside.

Officers say they tried negotiating with the man, but they were not successful.

Sheriff's deputies then brought in a Bearcat to the home.

Authorities say the man ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.

They say the incident was isolated, and the public is not in any danger.