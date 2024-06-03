Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man surrenders after barricading himself in Two Rivers home

A man is in jail after barricading himself in a Two Rivers home Friday afternoon. Authorities say they were checking the home because the man had outstanding warrants.
Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 05:53:36-04

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A 38-year-old man is in jail after barricading himself inside a Two Rivers home Friday.

Police say they were checking a home in the 1700 block of 22nd Street for the man with outstanding warrants.

Authorities say he was armed and barricaded inside.

Officers say they tried negotiating with the man, but they were not successful.

Sheriff's deputies then brought in a Bearcat to the home.

Authorities say the man ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.

They say the incident was isolated, and the public is not in any danger.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!