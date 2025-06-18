Man shot in Oconto County, another arrested

TOWN OF BRAZEAU (NBC 26) — A man was shot in the leg and another was arrested in the Town of Brazeau on Wednesday, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called for a firearm incident in the 11,000 block of Tom Post Road in the Town of Brazeau at around 12:50 a.m of Wednesday.

An initial investigation indicates a disturbance occurred between several people at the home. Deputies say a 39-year-old man from Pound shot a 48-year-old man, also from Pound, in the leg.

The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital in Green Bay.

Deputies say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public. A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.