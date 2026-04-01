Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for causing drug-overdose death

NIAGARA (NBC 26) — A man was sentenced to 18 years behind bars and 10 years of probation for causing a drug-overdose death in Niagara, according to the Marinette County District Attorney's Office.

Brady Peeters, 28, was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide by a jury on Jan. 15 in connection with the January 2021 death of Casey Ashburn. Prosecutors said Peeters delivered fentanyl that caused Ashburn’s death.

During the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Heineck said her recommendation reflected the loss of life and the danger posed by distributing fentanyl. She told the court Peeters continued selling the drug even after Ashburn’s death and refused to accept responsibility, noting he evaded authorities for two years while the case was pending.

Four co-defendants in the case are currently serving prison sentences.