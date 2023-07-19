Man sentenced for 2009 child sexual assault at Waushara Co. camp

Watch Now
A criminal complaint says Remington Jon Nystrom, who was a camp counselor, inappropriately touched a 10-year-old at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara County.
MADISON, Wis. — A 33-year-old man was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a child in 2009 at a Waushara County camp.

Remington Jon Nystrom was sentenced to seven years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision for second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the case stems from a report made to the Attorney General's Clergy and Faith Leader initiative.

A criminal complaint says Nystrom, who was a camp counselor, inappropriately touched a 10-year-old at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara County.

According to the DOJ, "The victim in this case had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse."

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

