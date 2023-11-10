Man sentenced 20 years for sex trafficking 15-year-old victims from Green Bay, Oshkosh

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Jaron Jay Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two 15-year-old victims and transporting child pornography. Jackson will also face 10 years of supervised release and 25 years of sex offender registration.

Jackson was previously released from the Wisconsin prison system under extended supervision. He later fled to Illinois where he began sex trafficking women, according to court documents.

The two 15-year-old runaways from Green Bay and Oshkosh were with Jackson in a hotel room in the Chicago area where he later uploaded sexual pictures of the victims onto sex-trafficking websites.

Jackson told the two young victims and one adult female victim to participate in sexual acts with Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, and Ohio clients. One of the underage victims was with Jackson repeatedly forced to engage in sexual activity.

Jackson was arrested on an Amtrak train from Illinois to Wisconsin. Officers retrieved footage of Jackson's footage in which he recorded a minor engaging sexually with him.

Judge Griesbach emphasized the severity of Jackson’s criminal conduct while sentencing Jackson. The judge said it was his duty to protect the public from Jackson.

Read the full statement here: